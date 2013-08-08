Elon Musk's Answer To A Question About Other Manufacturers' Electric Cars: 'HAHAHAHAHAHA'

Tesla reported its Q2 financial results today, and it shocked investors with a surprise profit. The stock surged 14% in after-hours trading.

During the earnings conference call, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his thoughts on BMW’s i3, the German automaker’s latest electric car. It has a range of 80 to 100 miles and is priced at $US41,350.

Immediately, Musk giggled.

Then he answered, “I’m glad to see that BMW is bringing an electric car to market. That’s cool. There’s room to improve on the i3 and I hope that they do.”

There was more laughter in the background, which set Musk off.

About 10 seconds later, Musk pulled himself together and finished answering the question.

“I really do encourage other manufacturers to bring electric cars to market,” he said. “It’s a good thing, and they need to bring it to market and keep iterating and improving and make better and better electric cars, and that’s what going to result in humanity achieving a sustainable transport future. I wish it was growing faster than it is.”

Listen here:

