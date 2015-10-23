Elon Musk had a simple response to the Consumer Reports downgrade

On Tuesday, Consumer Reports published its annual reliability report, and for the first time Tesla’s Model S scored “worse than average,” which prompted CR to withdraw its recommendation of the vehicle.

The downgrade surprised a lot of Tesla fans because less than two months ago CR gave Tesla’s Model P85D rave reviews for its performance.

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn’t seem too fazed by Consumer Report’s recent move to yank its recommendation of the Model S.

In fact, Musk recently said via Twitter that his company has already fixed the problem.

“Consumer Reports reliability survey includes a lot of early production cars. Already addressed in new cars,” Musk said in his tweet.

Musk also followed up his comments with another tweet about Tesla’s superb customer service.

“Tesla gets top rating of any company in service. Most important, CR says 97% of owners expect their next car to be a Tesla.”

CR gathered data from 1,700 Tesla owners to determine the car’s reliability.

The most common issue Model S owners reported were noise related, according to CR. But there were some cases of more serious problems such as charging malfunctions and drivetrain issues.

As Musk highlighted in his tweet, however, CR noted in its report that 97 per cent of Tesla owners did say they would still buy the car again.

