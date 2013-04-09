Here's What Elon Musk Had To Say About Sarah Palin Calling Tesla A 'Loser'

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk was not bothered by a Facebook post in which Sarah Palin called his electric car company a “loser.”



In the post, published Friday, Palin criticised Fisker Automotive and other electric carmakers.

Fisker laid off three quarters of its employees last week after receiving nearly $200 million from the Department of Energy, and may be on the verge of bankruptcy. In response, Palin commented:

This losing tax-subsidized venture joins other past losers like the Obama-subsidized Volt that gets 40 miles per battery charge, or like the Obama-subsidized Tesla that turns into a “brick” when the battery completely discharges and then costs $40,000 to repair.

On Twitter Monday, Musk responded with casual sarcasm, rebutting Palin’s claim:

Sarah Palin calls Tesla a loser. Am deeply wounded. rawstory.com/rs/2013/04/07/…Btw, Model S warranty does cover “bricking”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2013

Musk has dealt with this particular critique of his company from conservatives before. In November, when the Tesla Model S was named Motor Trend’s Car of the Year, Musk referenced Mitt Romney’s description of the government investment in Tesla as a “loser,” saying Romney “was right about the object of that statement, but not the subject.”

