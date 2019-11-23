'Oh my f---ing god': Watch Elon Musk's reaction after Tesla's lead designer cracked a window on the Cybertruck that Musk suggested was stronger than normal car glass

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the unveiling of Tesla’s Cybertruck on Thursday.

Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck pickup truck on Thursday.

During the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that the vehicle’s window glass was stronger than that of a typical car. But two windows on the vehicle cracked when Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s head of design, threw a metal ball at them.

Here’s how Musk reacted to the Cybertruck’s glass cracking:

“Oh my f—ing god,” Musk said after von Holzhausen’s first throw.

Musk then said the throw might have been too hard and laughed, saying that, at the very least, the ball didn’t go through the window.

“Eh, not bad. Room for improvement,” Musk joked after the second throw, which cracked the window next to the first one.

Musk said Tesla had thrown wrenches and even a sink at the glass used for the Cybertruck without breaking it, and he joked that the company would fix the video of the event in postproduction.

Tesla plans to begin production of the Cybertruck, which starts at $US39,900, in late 2021. The vehicle’s most expensive trim, which starts at $US69,900, will have a maximum range of over 500 miles, a maximum towing capacity of over 14,000 pounds, and the ability to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds, Tesla says.

