'GIVE PEOPLE BACK THEIR GODDAMN FREEDOM': Elon Musk bashes US shelter-in-place orders as 'fascist,' says they're 'forcibly imprisoning' people in their homes

Elon Musk is unhappy with the United States’ shutdown of most non-essential businesses.

The billionaire on Wednesday said Tesla’s shuttered car factories remain a “serious risk” to its business.

“Give people back their goddamn freedom,” he said on a conference call.

In a short rant complete with expletives, Elon Musk doubled down on his stance against the shelter-in-place orders that have gripped the United States economy in recent weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Tesla chief executive did not mince words on a Wednesday conference call following the company’s surprise first-quarter profit when he warned that the factory shutdowns are a “serious risk” to the electric automaker’s business.

“Frankly, I would call it forcible imprisoning of people in their homes against all of, their constitutional rights, in my opinion,” he said. “It’s breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America or built this country. What the f–k. Excuse me. Outrage. Outrage.”

The billionaire first said panic about the coronavirus “is dumb”on March 6, as the US first began reporting cases that have now topped 1 million. On Tuesday, he ratcheted up those complaints on Twitter, urging leaders to “FREE AMERICA NOW” and praising Texas’ relaxation of rules starting Friday.

“It will cause great harm, not just to Tesla, but to many companies,” Musk said on the call. “And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are many companies that will not. Everything people have worked for their whole life is being destroyed in real-time.”

Musk even went so far as to call the government imposed shutdown of all-but-essential businesses undemocratic.

“If somebody wants to stay in their house, that’s great and they should be able to,” he said. “But to say they cannot leave their house and that they will be arrested if they do: that’s fascist. That is not democratic; this is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

Hell yeah!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

