11 fascinating things Tesla billionaire Elon Musk said in the new book about his life

Like most high-profile CEOs, Elon Musk closes himself off from the outside world for the most part.

While the public is familiar with the serial entrepreneur’s professional life, we rarely get to see what he’s really like.

That’s why Ashlee Vance’s new biography about Musk is so captivating — it dives into some of the most personal moments of his life.

We often hear that entrepreneurs dedicate every waking moment to their business, and Musk takes that concept to an entirely new level, as Vance’s book illustrates.

Here are some of the most impactful quotes that provide some insight into the mind of the man that created Tesla, SpaceX, and PayPal.

On colonizing Mars: 'I would like to die thinking that humanity has a bright future. If we can solve sustainable energy and be well on our way to becoming a multiplanetary species with a self-sustaining civilisation on another planet -- to cope with a worst-case scenario happening and extinguishing human consciousness -- then, I think that would be really good.' SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014 On innovation: 'I think there are probably too many smart people pursuing internet stuff, finance, and law. That is part of the reason why we haven't seen as much innovation.' Elon Musk. On competition within the space industry: 'The list of people that would not mind if I was gone is growing. My family fears that the Russians will assassinate me.' Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, introduces the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the SpaceX headquarters on Thursday, May 29, 2014, in Hawthorne, Calif. On how he decided what he wants to do with his life: 'Maybe I read too many comics as a kid. In the comics, it always seems like they are trying to save the world. It seemed like one should try to make the world a better place because the inverse makes no sense.' On saving money for a rainy day: 'I feel a bit like my grandmother. She lived through the Great Depression and some real hard times. Once you've been through that, it stays with you for a long time. I'm not sure it ever leaves really. So, I do feel joy now, but there's still that nagging feeling that it might all go away.' On leading his first company: 'I'd never been a sports captain or a captain of anything or managed a single person. I had to think, ok, what are the things that affect how a team functions. The first obvious assumption would be that other people will behave like you. But that's not true. Even if they would like to behave like you, they don't necessarily have all the assumptions or information that you have in your mind.' Said to Christie Nicholson, the daughter of one of Musk's advisers that he had met at a party in college: 'If there was a way that I could not eat, so I could work more, I would not eat. I wish there was a way to get nutrients without sitting down for a meal.' On Google CEO Larry Page developing artificial intelligence: 'I'm really worried about this...I'm not as optimistic. He could produce something evil by accident.' On coping with tragedy after his son, Nevada Alexander, passed away just 10 weeks after he was born: 'I'm not sure why I'd want to talk about extremely sad events. It does no good for the future. If you've got other kids and obligations, then wallowing in sadness does no good for anyone around you. I'm not sure what should be done in such situations.' Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo September 8, 2014. On dating: 'I would like to allocate more time to dating, though. I need to find a girlfriend. That's why I need to carve out just a little more time. I think maybe even another five to 10 -- how much time does a woman want a week? Maybe 10 hours? That's kind of the minimum? I don't know.' Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his wife Talulah Musk arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. Now check out how much you can earn working at Tesla... The highest-paying jobs at Tesla, ranked

