The Kremlin is interested in taking up Elon Musk's offer to chat with Putin on Clubhouse

Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via The Associated Press Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Elon Musk tweeted at the Kremlin on Saturday asking Vladimir Putin to join him on Clubhouse.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, said Monday the offer was intriguing.

But Peskov said more details would be needed before the Kremlin makes a decision.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The Kremlin says it is considering Elon Musk’s offer to chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse.

“This is certainly a very interesting proposal,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, told the state-run Interfax news agency on Monday.

Clubhouse, a nascent voice-only social media platform, has gained popularity in recent weeks, attracting notable business leaders such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Musk has been active on the platform, interviewing Vlad Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood, and promoting an upcoming conversation with Kanye West.

On Saturday, Musk tagged the Kremlin’s official account on Twitter, asking: “Would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?”

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Musk wrote in Russian: “It would be a great honour to speak with you.”

Peskov noted on Monday that Putin has no input into any of the Kremlin’s social media accounts, and that the Kremlin would need to brainstorm the pitch before accepting.

“We first want to figure it out. You know that President Putin does not directly use social networks,” Peskov told reporters, according to Interfax.

“We need to somehow understand what is meant, what is proposed. First, we will check all this and then we will react.”

Musk’s invitation was welcomed by many of his followers on Twitter, but some criticised the move.

Russians are currently protesting the detention of the pro-democracy opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has accused Putin of ordering the poisoning attempt on his life last August.

Replying to Musk’s tweet on Saturday, Ruslan Shaveddinov, the head of Navalny’s anti-corruption campaign, tweeted in Russian: “Bro, take him to Mars with you” â€” in a reference to plans by Musk’s SpaceX to get humans to Mars by 2026.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.