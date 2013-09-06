Elon Musk Is Getting Ready To Drive His Family Across The Country In A Tesla Model S

In May, Elon Musk said he was planning a cross-country road trip in a Model S with his five young sons, to prove that Tesla’s newly expanded Supercharger network makes long drives in electric cars practical.

Today on Twitter, he announced that he has finalised the route:

Just finalised the LA to NY family road trip route in Model S. 6 day, 3200 mile journey with only 9 hrs spent charging.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2013

At 1.5 hrs/day, we will only ever need to charge when stopping anyway to eat or sightsee, never just for charging itself

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2013

Musk didn’t give any details of the route, but when he floated the idea in May, he mentioned Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, the Four Corners, Wyoming, Mount Rushmore, Chicago, and Philadelphia as stopping points.

From that information, we plotted out that trip, on a map of Tesla’s Supercharger network. Notice the car will be within driving distance of a charging station at all times:

“It might end up being like some Chevy Chase movie,” Musk joked in May. That would be fine for Tesla, as long as it doesn’t end like the dreadful review from the New York Times.

