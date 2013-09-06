Elon Musk Is Getting Ready To Drive His Family Across The Country In A Tesla Model S

Alex Davies

In May, Elon Musk said he was planning a cross-country road trip in a Model S with his five young sons, to prove that Tesla’s newly expanded Supercharger network makes long drives in electric cars practical.

Today on Twitter, he announced that he has finalised the route:

Musk didn’t give any details of the route, but when he floated the idea in May, he mentioned Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, the Four Corners, Wyoming, Mount Rushmore, Chicago, and Philadelphia as stopping points.

From that information, we plotted out that trip, on a map of Tesla’s Supercharger network. Notice the car will be within driving distance of a charging station at all times:

Elon musk road trip supercharger planTesla Motors / Business Insider

“It might end up being like some Chevy Chase movie,” Musk joked in May. That would be fine for Tesla, as long as it doesn’t end like the dreadful review from the New York Times.

