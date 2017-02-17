Elon Musk is serious about launching a tunnel company -- here's what his plans are

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is serious about launching an independent company dedicated to building an underground network of tunnels, Bloomberg’s Max Chafkin reported on Thursday.

Musk first floated the idea of starting a tunnel company called the Boring Company in December on Twitter. The Bloomberg report shows Musk has made progress on bringing his idea to fruition.

Musk has acquired the domain name BoringCompany.com and appointed Steve Davis, a senior SpaceX engineer, as leader of the project. He said the tunnel venture will be an independent company from Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk has started digging a pit at the SpaceX parking lot as a “demo tunnel” that can accommodate cars and serve as the basis of an underground transportation network. Shane Yanagisawa, an engineer with 25 years of tunnel experience according to his LinkedIn, is the project manager for the demo tunnel.

Although Musk doesn’t need permits to dig on SpaceX’s campus, he is in the process of acquiring permits to eventually expand the tunnel beyond the SpaceX property line.

Musk said he plans to build an underground network that includes 30 levels of tunnels for cars and high-speed trains like the Hyperloop, according to the Bloomberg report.

You can read the Bloomberg report in full here.

Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

