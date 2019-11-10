A YouTuber launched a viral campaign to plant 20 million trees by 2020. Here's the list of prominent people who have donated, including Elon Musk, Jeffree Star, and other tech CEOs and YouTube personalities

The organising power of YouTube creators is on full display thanks to one YouTuber’s effort to plant 20 million trees by the end of the year.

YouTuber MrBeast launched the #TeamTrees campaign last month after fans bombarded him with memes suggesting he commemorate reaching 20 million YouTube subscribers by planting 20 million trees. At $US1 a tree, the cause’s goal is to raise $US20 million by January 1, 2020 to plant trees in part with the Arbor Day Foundation’s reforestation program.

The initial debut of the #TeamTrees campaign gathered the support of more than 600 influencers, who flooded social media and YouTube with videos and posts to raise awareness about the tree-planting effort. It seems that the mass-bombardment has been successful however: #TeamTrees has drawn donations upwards of tens of thousands of dollars from some of the most popular YouTube stars, and more than $US1 million from two tech CEOs as well.

Here are all the big names in tech and YouTube that have so far donated to the #TeamTrees campaign:

MrBeast is known on YouTube for his attention-grabbing stunts and thousands of dollars in donations. To kick off the #TeamTrees campaign, MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) donated $US100,000. A day later, he gave an additional $US100,002 to maintain the top-spot on the #TeamTrees’ donation leaderboard.

NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober was part of the team behind the planning of the #TeamTrees movement, and contributed $US50,000 to the cause.

Makeup artist Jeffree Star has been quite busy launching his newest makeup collection with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson, but he donated $US50,000 to the cause.

This is fucking incredible! I just gave $50,000 to plant 50 thousand trees ???? Spread the word and help our planet ???????? https://t.co/X9118gn40R — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 26, 2019

Wildlife educator Coyote Peterson, the face of YouTube channel Brave Wilderness, recorded a video announcing the team’s $US1,000 donation to #TeamTrees.

YouTuber Alan Becker shared an animation blaming one of his well-known stick figures for making him donate $US5,100.

Odd 1s Out, aka James Rallison, participated earlier this year in a real-life Battle Royale game held by MrBeast. He gave back the earnings he won to the #TeamTrees campaign.

I found out what I'm gonna do with my Youtuber Royal money :) #TeamTrees pic.twitter.com/eE8bStnwxu — TheOdd1sOut (@theodd1sout) October 28, 2019

Another YouTube animator, Jaiden Animations, donated $US20,000 to #TeamTrees.

Gamer-turned-memer PewDiePie got help earlier this year from MrBeast during his attempt to keep his spot as the most-subscribed-to YouTuber, so it makes sense PewDiePie would help with #TeamTrees. In true PewDiePie fashion, his choice of donation amount was comedic — at $US69,420 — as was the name he used.

Boomer here who didnt realize you could leave a message. This is from the 9 year olds #TeamTrees pic.twitter.com/y5BDOSAu6b — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) October 31, 2019



Many of YouTube’s popular sect of gamers have also contributed to #TeamTrees. LazarBeam, who has nearly 12 million subscribers, gave $US10,000.

Wasnt able to get my video out today but doing my part. #teamtrees Such a fucking awesome group effort. Good on ya @MrBeastYT pic.twitter.com/U3PsSWWb7F — Lannan (@LazarBeamYT) October 25, 2019

Lachlan, a YouTuber known for his ‘Fortnite’ videos, donated $US15,000.

Had to do my part for #teamtrees Love to support something well put together, and for a good cause. Well done @MrBeastYT & @MarkRober! Highly encourage everyone to help us reach 20 Million trees by donating at https://t.co/UX3IVg8Gok Remember 1$ = 1 ???? pic.twitter.com/PHO5QadZk7 — Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) October 26, 2019

Professional gamer Ninja, who recently moved his livestreaming over to Mixer, teamed up with his wife Jessica Blevins to contribute $US15,000.

Arin Hanson — better known as Egoraptor — took time away from his web series “Game Grumps” to donate $US12,345.

I’m always down for something wholesome and good on my timeline!! Go help plant some trees! https://t.co/Clm5Ay3apN @MrBeastYT pic.twitter.com/Y7lup2k965 — Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) October 31, 2019

Members of the British YouTuber gaming squad Sidemen also pledged money to the cause. Vikkstar123 gave $US10,000 and encouraged others to “show how powerful we are” by donating.

Doing my bit to support #teamtrees Head over to https://t.co/qHMIfumvr4 & donate if you can. Let's show how powerful we are if we band together! Great stuff @MrBeastYT @MarkRober pic.twitter.com/tNgLQM31ot — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) October 25, 2019

Another Sidemen member, Miniminter, contributed $US10,010. Notably missing from the list of donations is fellow Sidemen member KSI, who’s currently prepping for his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul.

Some gamers hosted livestreams to encourage fans to watch and raise more money for #TeamTrees. On top of a $US20,000 personal contribution, Jacksepticeye streamed to raise an additional $US153,000.

Said I would do a personal donation during my livestream ????❤️ #TeamTrees pic.twitter.com/kRovMvF5My — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 30, 2019

Thank you so much for the crazy stream! We ended up raising $153,000 for #TeamTrees Still a long way to go but every little helps! You guys are incredible and thanks for spending your Sunday with me ❤️ — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 27, 2019

Roi Fabito, the name behind poplar YouTube channel Guava Juice, dolled out $US10,009, after helping MrBeast to plant a tree earlier.

RT if you breathe oxygen. I planted a tree the other day and 10,009 more! Join @MrBeastYT, @MarkRober, and thousands of other creators as we save the earth! Donate $1 and a tree will be planted! #TeamTrees pic.twitter.com/BCxnfnr45P — Guava Juice (@GuavaJuice) October 26, 2019

Canadian YouTuber AzzyLand didn’t publicly announce her donation, but a #TeamTrees contribution bearing her name shows the YouTuber contributing $US10,000.

The list of those donating 10K or more trees is growing. @MrBeastYT holds the top spot at 100,000 trees donated and @MarkRober in 2nd with 50K. #teamtrees pic.twitter.com/jKLfY19b2Y — Arbor Day Foundation (@arborday) October 25, 2019

Internet celebrity MD Dr. Mike donated $US11,111 to “keep the world Happy & Healthy!”

More than 4 million already!!! pic.twitter.com/LgCxqU6uEA — Dr. Mike Varshavski (@RealDoctorMike) October 27, 2019

YouTube magician Chris Ramsay also donated $US11,111.

Thanks to @MrBeastYT ‘s initiative and the constant support on my channel, I was able to Help plant 11,111 Trees!! ???? ❤️ ##TeamTrees You can do your part by donating to https://t.co/SM4rPu03DV pic.twitter.com/86ikXZevy7 — Chris Ramsay (@chrisramsay52) October 27, 2019

Cristine Rotenberg is the bonafide face of viral nail art as the person behind YouTube’s Simply Nailogical channel. She donated $US12,000 to the #TeamTrees campaign.

Trees > Gucci ????????

Thanks to all of you who watch my videos for making it possible for me to donate this many trees!

Join or share #teamtrees to help the internet raise $20 million dollars to plant 20 million trees by 2020????: https://t.co/mH0x7GoDxI pic.twitter.com/Wpr3C9Mczt — Cristine with no ‘H’ ???? (@nailogical) October 26, 2019

Ethan Klein, one-half of comedy duo h3h3 Productions, announced a $US1,000 donation from “your favourite boomer,” a nod to how much older he is than the usual YouTuber.

Your favorite boomer just donated 1000 trees to the blessed #TeamTrees – Thank you @MrBeastYT for making eco-responsibility cool, proud of ya! I'm also pledging to have Ian plant an additional 1000 trees during his weekends over the next year ???? — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) October 31, 2019

But YouTubers weren’t the only group to get in on the donations. The #TeamTrees campaign reached the radar of tech executives too, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated twice for a total of $US350,000.

Jack (CEO of twitter) just casually donated another 200,000 trees lol Go Donate! – https://t.co/TGq0wXQnDY pic.twitter.com/Fyj877dL3U — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 31, 2019

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his philanthropy toward environmental efforts, so it’s not surprising he gave $US900,000 to #TeamTrees.

Marc Benioff just planted 900,000 trees and brought us over 14 million!!!!!!!!!!!!! WE ARE SO CLOSE! pic.twitter.com/q0Lb4Sk8XJ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) November 6, 2019

Patreon is a popular platform among creators and YouTubers to crowdfund money for projects and work. Its CEO, Jack Conte, shared a video on Twitter to announce his contribution of $US10,000.

Just planted 10,000 trees with #TeamTrees ???? Nothing better than seeing the creator community rally together around a kickass cause. We challenge all creators to join in & add some more beauty to the world at https://t.co/nx1qY9hEoY @MrBeastYT pic.twitter.com/QxNig0AHjK — Patreon (@Patreon) October 31, 2019

Verizon’s division focused on sustainability efforts, called Green Team, donated $US100,000 to the environmentally friendly fundraiser.

????Tree-rific!????We are excited to support #TeamTrees with a contribution of 100,000 trees toward the 20 million tree goal. Our contribution represents 3 trees for every #Verizon Green Team member in 50 countries around the world. #WorkGreenLiveGreen @arborday @MrBeastYT @MarkRober pic.twitter.com/0Ivf5WgVnL — VerizonGreen (@VerizonGreen) October 31, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the top spot on the donation leaderboard after saying the cause seemed “legit,” and donated $US1 million. He went further by temporarily changing his Twitter display name to “Treelon” and his profile picture to a forest.

Ok, sounds legit, will donate 1M trees — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2019



But Musk’s lead didn’t last long. Shortly after, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke donated just one more tree than Musk to take the top spot “on behalf of 1,000,000 Shopify merchants and my own defunct snowboarding store.”

Good idea. OK Boomers, on behalf of 1,000,000 Shopify merchants and my own defunct snowboarding store, I‘ll donate 1,000,001 trees. @MrBeastYT @elonmusk — Tobi 'Lorax' Lutke ???????? (@tobi) October 30, 2019

Shopify’s chief technology officer, Jean-Michel Lemieux, followed in his boss’ footsteps with a donation of his own, although he capped his contribution at $US100,000.

OK friends, remember "we are groot" ????. @tobi started a great initiative today. I'll donate one tree per RTs + Likes that this tweet gets. Deal? Small print: max of 100k trees because I haven't told my wife about this yet! @Cybersole @whoasneaky @SyedSole @SudoShoe @Ciphore https://t.co/cBoOzWjqX2 — Jean-Michel Lemieux (@jmwind) October 30, 2019

You did it team. Carbon offset for all those bots. Thanks for the nudge and support. Go donate! ????❤️????#TeamTrees @MrBeastYT https://t.co/SxvYvuoeMH pic.twitter.com/sFaOfgYjTF — Jean-Michel Lemieux (@jmwind) October 31, 2019

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has taken notice of the major fundraiser happening on her platform, and showed up to help the #TeamTrees team, both in person and with a $US200,000 donation.

Incredible to see the momentum of #TeamTrees and the power of the @YouTube creator community raising money for @arborday. I'm donating 200k trees to help #TeamTrees reach 20M trees ????Thanks to @MarkRober for your leadership! https://t.co/ecIYetjHQ1 pic.twitter.com/SNDpdTbxgv — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) October 30, 2019

Since then, YouTube has also pledged on Twitter to match up to $US1 million of donations that are given through YouTube’s fundraising feature. YouTube has yet to say that the $US1 million milestone has been reached, and has told Twitter users to “keep giving” and look out for YouTube’s contribution.

Can confirm it's legit. And we'll match the next million to keep #TeamTrees growing???? — YouTube (@YouTube) October 30, 2019

it's a matching donation based on giving through YouTube. So keep giving and you'll see us on the leaderboard soon https://t.co/J9em9INyo8 — YouTube (@YouTube) November 7, 2019

