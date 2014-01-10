Elon Musk: If SpaceX And Tesla Had A Baby...

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Before launching SpaceX, Elon Musk was working on a philanthropic project about sending a greenhouse to Mars, and potentially laying the groundwork for creating a passenger rocket in space. The plans never really took off but surely intrigued the entrepreneur. Watch an excerpt from our Ignition conference in December where Musk tells us why a Tesla and SpaceX partnership can potentially create yet another adventurous form of travel. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser. Follow us on YouTube >

