Elon Musk only made $37,000 from Tesla last year

Tesla Motors paid its CEO Elon Musk just $37,584 last year, according to Reuters.

Believe it or not, Musk actually got a minor pay bump last year. According to Tesla’s SEC filing, Musk only received $35,360 in total compensation from Tesla Motors in 2014.

Though Musk has never accepted his salary, his $37,584 in compensation reflects the minimum wage requirements in the state of California, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In contrast, Tesla paid its chief financial officer $20.9 million in 2015, a majority of which came from a new hire stock-option grant.

This kind of low salary practice among isn’t uncommon among tech CEOs. Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is also a billionaire, only draws a $1 salary from Facebook, even though he has about $45 billion worth of Facebook’s stock. Musk similarly owns about 37.2 million shares in Tesla, which is currently worth about $9.47 billion.

