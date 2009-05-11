Elon Musk: Chevy Volt Is A Lawnmower

Here’s a video from early April of Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, explaining why he isn’t doing plug-in hybrids (via Gas 2.0.) He hedges in a weak preamble saying he’s not trashing the Chevy Volt, and he hopes it’s successful. Then he proceeds to trash it.



He says once the electric charge is done, it’s a weak engine. “When you’ve consumed your 40 miles…it’s an engine that’s under powered, it’ll feel like a lawnmower engine powering a sedan…It’ll feel anemic on the highway. It’s problematic, neither fish nor fowl.”

You can watch the entire interview below. Or you can go to Fora.tv who filmed the interview. They’ve got the entire interview with subsections. So you can see Musk talk about why it’s important that we go to mars, for instance or his clip on the Volt.



