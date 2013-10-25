The Atlantic Asks If Elon Musk Is 'The Greatest Living Inventor'

The Atlantic magazine is putting out its technology issue next month, and Elon Musk, hailed as possibly the greatest inventor alive, landed the cover.

The issue lists the 50 greatest inventions since the wheel (#1: the printing press) as well as today’s top inventors, including Janette Sadik-Khan, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Transportation, Vint Cerf, the “father of the internet,” and Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.

Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, tops the list, thanks to nominations by senior executives at Google, Oracle, and Yahoo. Here’s an quick excerpt from the feature:

In the spirit of inveterate and wide-ranging tinkerers like Leonardo da Vinci and Benjamin Franklin, Musk has transformed virtually every field he’s taken an interest in, from electronic payments to commercial spaceflight to electric cars… The range and scale of Musk’s ambitions have attracted scepticism, but over time, he has proved himself to be not only an ideas man but an astute business thinker. “He’s a guy who dreams big dreams,” says [Oracle co-president Mark] Hurd, “and then makes them happen.”

And here’s the cover:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

