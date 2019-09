Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Tesla and SpaceX were on the verge of bankruptcy in 2008 and Elon Musk was about to lose all his money, but the founder made sure that his employees would be taken care of, if the companies failed. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser

