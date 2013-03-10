Elon Musk On NYT's Brutal Assessment Of The Tesla Model S: 'I Have A Problem With False Reviews'

Photo: SXSW

A few weeks ago, The New York Times wrote a review of Elon Musk’s new Tesla Model S. John Broder, the reporter, said he ran out of electricity while taking the car for a test drive.It became a verbal war back and forth between NYT and Musk, who used the car’s logs to suggest Broder wrote an inaccurate review.



On stage at South by Southwest, an annual conference in Austin, Texas, Musk addressed his issues with Broder’s article:

“I don’t think the language was accurate. I really don’t,” he said, noting that he doesn’t often respond publicly to reviews of his companies or vehicles.

“I don’t have a problem with critical reviews, I have a problem with false reviews.”

The audience, comprised of thousands of conference goers, applauded.

