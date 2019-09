Please enable Javascript to watch this video Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, explains how he feels about competition with the founders of Amazon and The Virgin Group in the race to explore space. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

