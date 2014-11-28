The Impossible Choice That Had Elon Musk On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown

Elon Musk almost suffered a major meltdown when both of his adventurous companies — Tesla and SpaceX — were about to fail at the same time in late 2008.

Watch an excerpt from our interview with Musk at IGNITION 2013 about the impossible choice he was faced with.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Justin Gmoser. Originally published in November 2013



