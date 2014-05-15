Elon Musk Has A Wonderful Name-Dropping Humblebrag Where He Trashes The Competition

REUTERS/Stringer Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, waves during a news conference to mark the company’s delivery of the first batch of electric cars to Chinese customers in Beijing April 22, 2014.

Elon Musk took a great shot at some of Tesla’s electric car rivals last night.

He was speaking at the World Energy Innovation Forum, an event hosted by Tesla at its factory in California.

James Temple from Re/Code was on hand, and he relayed the following bit from Musk:

“Most people just charge their Model S’s at home, because it’s got 260 miles of range or thereabouts. I was having a conversation about this yesterday with Larry Page. He was saying all the chargers at Google are filled with (Nissan) LEAFs and (Chevy) Volts. I thought, ‘Geez, what are we doing wrong? Do we need to do more to sell Model S’s at Google?’ He said ‘No, there are lots of Model S’s at Google — but nobody bothers charging them at work.'”

The implication here is that the Tesla is so good that you don’t need to worry about charging it at work, while those other, wimpier cars need constant charging.

