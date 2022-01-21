Elon Musk says Twitter introducing NFT profile pictures is ‘annoying’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Pool

Twitter announced Thursday it will let iOS subscription users use NFTs as profile pictures.

Elon Musk responded to the news: “This is annoying.”

He complained Twitter was wasting resources that could be better spent on tackling crypto scammers.

Elon Musk is not pleased with Twitter’s decision to let users have verified NFT profile pictures.

Twitter announced Thursday it was rolling out a program for iOS users on its subscription service Twitter Blue to use NFTs as their profile pictures. The NFT pictures feature a soft hexagonal shape rather than being circular like most Twitter profile pictures.

“This is annoying,” Musk tweeted about the announcement early on Friday morning.

“Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?” he added.

Twitter did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment on Musk’s statement.

Musk has a long history of being impersonated by cryptocurrency scammers on Twitter to the point where Twitter blocked users from changing their display name to “Elon Musk” in 2018.

In May last year spam accounts targeted Musk’s followers with cryptocurrency scams leading up to his appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Musk has expressed support for cryptocurrency. He announced in March 2021 that Tesla would accept payment in Bitcoin, but reversed that decision in May citing environmental concerns.

Tesla started accepting payments in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin for some merchandise earlier this month.