Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person as Tesla's market value nears $500 billion

Elon Musk has overtaken Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest person. His net worth is now $US128 billion.

Musk’s wealth has been on a steady climb this month: Tesla’s market cap soared as high as $US498 billion Monday as it is set to join the S&P 500 in December.

The jump in Musk’s net worth places him second to Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stands at $US182 billion.

He predicted last year that self-driving Teslas, which are still being refined, would boost the company’s market cap to $US500 billion.

Musk saw his net worth rise by about $US7 billion to $US128 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as Tesla’s market value nears $US500 billion.

He predicted last year that self-driving Teslas, which are still a work in progress, would boost the automaker’s market cap to $US500 billion. At the time of Musk’s prediction, its market cap was under $US45 billion.

Musk and Gates have already had a conflicting year as they have repeatedly disagreed over everything from the coronavirus to electric cars. The public differences began when Gates said even though he thought Tesla has helped drive electric-car innovation, he bought one from Porsche. Separately, Musk even called Gates a “knucklehead” for criticising his efforts on conducting coronavirus antibody studies.



Tesla’s surge in value has been driven by a series of good news recently, from its inclusion in the exclusive S&P 500 index and Morgan Stanley upgrading its stock to “overweight” for the first time since 2017.

Goldman Sachs expects a tidal wave of large-cap mutual funds tracking the S&P 500 to fuel another rally for the automaker next month, when it will join the index as one of the 10 most valuable members on December 21.

Tesla shares were up 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, and its stock is up almost 730% this year.

Musk’s net worth is not solely down to a large stake in Tesla, but also to his other companies, space exploration group SpaceX and infrasturcture and construction firm the Boring Company. He previously said he wouldn’t take any cash salary from Tesla until it hits $US100 billion in market cap. His immense fortune does not mean he is a lavish spender: he’s said he wouldn’t like to own physical possessions or “own a house.” He even sold two of his California mansions.



