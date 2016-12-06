Startup founders say they admire Elon Musk more than any other tech CEO

Tech startups talk a lot about vision. Every now and then, their Grand Ideas™ genuinely change society. Other times, they’re delusions of grandeur. But that notion of thinking in sweeping terms is a constant.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that, as this chart from Statista shows, the luminary those startups like the most is the guy who wants to colonize another planet. In a recent survey by VC firm First Round Capital, Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk was named the most admirable tech leader by 23% of the 700+ startup founders surveyed. That was well ahead of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (10%) and Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg (6%).

Musk’s popularity makes sense: He has his hands in big topics like alternative energy and space exploration, he’s open with his beliefs, and, perhaps tellingly, he makes big proclamations despite a penchant for missing deadlines.

What’s also worth noting: The list of most-liked tech CEOs is mostly men. The same survey showed 23% of female respondents cited a “lack of industry role models or mentors” as the main driver behind the underrepresentation of women and minorities in tech, and the most admired female tech leader was Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who was cited by 1% of respondents.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.