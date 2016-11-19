Tesla will unveil new details about the Model 3 early next year

Tesla The Model 3.

We’re still not done hearing new details about Tesla’s long-awaited Model 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said there will be a “Part Three” unveiling for the Model 3 at some point in the spring during a question-and-answer session he held after Tesla shareholders voted in favour of acquiring SolarCity.

Musk first unveiled the Model 3 at the end of March. Priced at $35,000, the Model 3 has received a ton of demand and is sold out for the next year. The sedan, which has an expected range of 215 miles, will start getting delivered to customers at the end of 2017.

Musk held “Part Two” of the Model 3’s unveiling in late October when he announced the car, along with the Model X and Model S, will be built with new hardware that improves Autopilot’s capabilities and allows it to be fully self-driving, pending further software validation and regulatory approval.

Musk said on Thursday that Part 3 of the Model 3 unveiling will occur in the next three to four months.

“Today is not the time for that announcement. But I mean it’s probably… beginning of spring, or something,” Musk said. “Yeah, 3-4 months from now.”

Musk has released new details about the Model 3 outside of these separate unveiling announcements. During a Nov. 1 conference call regarding financial details about the SolarCity acquisition, Musk said the Model 3 will incorporate new glass technology being developed by Tesla’s new glass division.

Musk didn’t elaborate on what exactly the glass is being used for, but noted its the same glass technology being used on its solar roof product.

Musk has said the glass can incorporate heating elements to clear snow while generating energy and he said in early November that Tesla will likely offer a solar roof option on the Model 3. Expect more details at the “Part Three” unveiling.

