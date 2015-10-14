Elon Musk may disappear for a while

Max Whittaker/Getty Images Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, listens as Governor Brian Sandoval of Nevada speaks during a press conference at the Nevada State Capitol, September 4, 2014 in Carson City, Nevada.

Elon Musk may go under the radar for a bit.

The CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX has made quite the media circuit as of late, but Musk said in a recent Marketplace interview that he will soon be taking some time off from the limelight.

“I think probably we are over exposed from time to time. I’m going to be reducing my media activity to more like one per cent, instead of like three or four per cent,” Musk said.

“But mostly because I need more time to focus on actually building the products, and too much exposure isn’t good.”

With Tesla recently beginning delivery of the Model X, it makes sense that he’s been in the press a lot lately. But Musk said there is still a lot of work to do.

“I don’t get kept up at night too much these days. I’m up at night, working certainly, but not stressing super hard about the future. We have the Model X, that we obviously have to ramp up production of. We have a complete model of the Model 3, we have the battery pack business… and so there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” Musk said.

Tesla’s giant Gigafactory is slated to go into production in 2017. It’s expected to create enough batteries to power some 500,000 vehicles every year by 2020. The company needs those batteries to begin making its Model 3, a mass-market all-electric car that will price at $US35,000.

Tesla may also be working on another vehicle called the Model Y, as well. Earlier this month Musk said via Twitter that there would be a Model 3 and a Model Y, however, he did not elaborate, and then deleted his tweet.

Read more about the mystery car and what else he revealed here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.