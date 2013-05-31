We Now Have Our 30th Reason Why Elon Musk Is America's Most Badass CEO

Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been getting close to actor Cameron Diaz, the New York Post reports.
They reportedly got to know one another after Diaz bought a Tesla Model S, and Musk has been spending extra time in Los Angeles, where Diaz lives (also where SpaceX is headquartered).
A few weeks ago, we came up with 29 reasons why Elon Musk is the most badass CEO in the country — including having an adorable set of young boys with his first wife, Justine Musk, and then marrying (and divorcing) gorgeous British actor Talulah Riley.
Dating — or even hanging out with — a successful, beautiful woman like Diaz, puts the number at 30.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.