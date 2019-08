SpaceX just unveiled their plans for getting to Mars, and CEO Elon Musk hosted a Q&A after the presentation. When audience members asked about who should consider going, Musk did not beat around the bush whatsoever.

Video courtesy of SpaceX.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.