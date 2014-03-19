Everyone Is Raving About This Fan-Made Tesla Ad, Including Elon Musk

A fan-made Tesla ad is sweeping the internet, and even company founder Elon Musk is impressed.

The recent college grads behind California-based digital content studio Everdream Pictures decided to make an ad for the Tesla Model S as an example of the sort of work they can do for future clients.

In it, a little boy sits in a parked Tesla and pretends he is piloting a spaceship instead. It appears the boy’s fantasy is about to be squashed when his father appears on the scene, but a heartwarming twist at the end is sure to leave viewers with a smile on their faces.

When the founders sent their ad to Tesla, the company was impressed. The car maker tweeted the spot to its 215,000 followers and called it “a stunning video.”

Recent college grads sent us this stunning video and formed content agency, EVERDREAM. We had to share it: https://t.co/HOeOabXZtt

— Tesla Motors (@TeslaMotors) March 12, 2014

And Musk himself even said he’d like to work with Everdream Pictures in the future.

@jnags92 Yes, I’m confident that Tesla will do something with them.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2014

Everdream co-CEO James Khabushani told Adweek that the ad cost $US1,500 to make, and that he hopes it will help brands realise they can make high-quality content without spending millions of dollars for it.

“We have no real connection to the vehicle but are passionate about what the brand and Elon Musk stand for. We also just feel like it’s one of the greatest cars of our generation,” Khabushani told Adweek.

