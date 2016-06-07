Even Elon Musk thinks you should play 'Overwatch'

There’s a new video game that everybody’s in love with. And when we say “everybody,” we mean it.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took time out of his busy life, usually spent fundamentally altering the auto industry and sending human beings to Mars, to tweet his love for the game this weekend:

Highly recommend @PlayOverwatch by the good people of @Blizzard_Ent if you like ultrafast team FPS actionhttps://t.co/GAIamvAPnn

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2016

Not a bad promotion considering Musk’s got just over 4 million Twitter followers.

Though the game is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, Musk told one of his followers that he’s playing it on PC, which, ya know, of course he is.

So, what’s the deal with “Overwatch?” In short, it’s a fantastic new first-person shooter from the brilliant minds at Blizzard Entertainment (the same studio that created blockbusters like “World of Warcraft,” “Hearthstone,” and many others).

It’s got a glorious, colourful cast of characters that each plays dramatically differently:

It’s not your average shooter, though — it’s a “class-based” team game, meaning that you play one of four “classes” that acts complimentary to the others. For instance, if you’re playing as a “tank” class, your focus is on absorbing damage and dishing out just as much. Another character on your team should be a “support” class, offering an extended line of health to your tank. You protect the support character, and he/she supports you in return. It’s a beautiful symbiotic relationship!

How this plays out in-game feels like a combination of tug of war and rock/paper/scissors. It’s fast, tactical, smart, and gorgeous. It’s no wonder that Musk loves “Overwatch” — it’s a fantastic game. Admittedly, it’s not as incredible as the gigantic video game simulation we’re all living in (according to Musk), but what could be?

NOW WATCH: 11 awesome gifts for people who love video games



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.