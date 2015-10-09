Elon Musk: Apple only hires Tesla's worst engineers

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk doesn’t think very much of Apple’s reported plan to build an electric car, he revealed in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt.

When asked about the fact that Apple keeps hiring Tesla engineers, Musk didn’t bother to spare anyone’s feelings:

“They have hired people we’ve fired. We always jokingly call Apple the ‘Tesla Graveyard.’ If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple. I’m not kidding,” Musk says.

On the concept of Apple building a car at all, he agreed it was “the next logical thing,” for the iPhone giant. But he doesn’t seem to take their plans too seriously as a threat to Tesla.

“Did you ever take a look at the Apple Watch? (laughs) No, seriously: It’s good that Apple is moving and investing in this direction. But cars are very complex compared to phones or smartwatches,” Musk said.

It’s a bit of a departure for Musk. In 2014, Musk confirmed that the two companies were in possible acquisition talks, but nothing came of it.

And just this past May, Musk said that it would be “great” if Apple got into the car business. But at that same presentation, Musk also said that no Tesla engineers were leaving for Apple. Given that Tesla has started to lose employees to Apple, it could be why Musk has changed his tune.

Meanwhile, given that Apple is the most valuable company in the world, and hiring engineers and robotics experts like crazy to further its automotive dreams, Musk could end up eating his words.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.