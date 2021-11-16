Elon Musk is close to selling his final California mansion. Take a look at the $100 million real estate portfolio he’s been offloading since vowing to ‘own no house.’

- In May 2020, Elon Musk vowed to sell “almost all physical possessions,” including his homes.
- Musk owned at least seven houses worth a combined $US100 ($AU137) million, including six mansions in Bel Air.
- Here’s a look at all the homes he’s owned and sold, including the final mansion in his portfolio.
Elon Musk has built a $US279 ($AU381) billion fortune as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and is currently the richest person in the world.
Musk and the companies affiliated with him have owned at least seven residences collectively worth over $US100 ($AU137) million, mostly in the Los Angeles area.
But in May 2020, Musk tweeted that he planned to offload that real estate portfolio, vowing to “own no house.” He’s since relocated to Texas, where he reportedly lives in a $US50,000 ($AU68,354) prefab home.
But up until last year, Musk had an expansive real estate portfolio. He bought his first piece of Bel Air real estate in late 2012 for $US17 ($AU23) million after renting the colonial-style mansion for two years and living there with his sons.
The house has 20,248 square feet of space divided into different wings and has a total of seven bedrooms. It also has a two-story library.
The backyard has a pool …
… a tennis court …
… and a view of the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club. There’s also a gym and a wine cellar.
Musk reportedly sold the home in June 2020 for $US29 ($AU40) million. The buyer was Chinese billionaire William Ding, the founder and CEO of online gaming firm NetEase, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Musk bought a $US6.75 ($AU9) million home on the same street in October 2013.
Actor Gene Wilder lived in the 2,756-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home for over 30 years, until 2007.
Musk used the house as a private school for his children. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, the billionaire CEO described it as “like a little schoolhouse on the prairie, except in Bel Air on a golf course.”
Musk put the home on the market for $US9.5 ($AU13) million in May 2020, but made one stipulation: Whoever purchased Wilder’s estate could not tear it down or remove its “soul.”
Musk sold the house in October 2020 for $US7 ($AU10) million to an LLC managed by the screenwriter and producer Elizabeth Hunter, who is married to Wilder’s nephew, Variety reported at the time. Musk may even have even lent the couple $US6.7 ($AU9) million to help pay for the home.
In 2015 and 2016, Musk purchased two more Bel Air mansions: another ranch house for $US20 ($AU27) million and an unfinished mansion for $US24.25 ($AU33) million, respectively.
Musk had bought yet another Los Angeles mansion for $US4 ($AU5).3 ($AU6) million in July 2015, but apparently didn’t maintain it well. Neighbors told The Wall Street Journal that it didn’t appear anyone was living in this house full-time.
Two years later, Musk reportedly bought another mansion in the same area. The property — a colonial-style, two-story home built with a white brick facade — is estimated to be worth $US4 ($AU5).2 ($AU6) million. These four homes were listed for a collective $US62.5 ($AU85) million on Zillow in May 2020 and sold about six months later.
Musk also previously owned this “boomerang-shaped house” in Brentwood, California, about 15 miles (24km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles with his ex-wife, Talulah Riley. The couple paid just under $US3.7 ($AU5) million for it in 2014, per Variety. He sold the house for $US4 ($AU5) million in August 2019.
But Musk’s properties aren’t limited to the LA area — his final California home is in the San Francisco Bay Area, not far from Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory.
Located in the ritzy Bay Area suburb of Hillsborough, the 100-year-old, 16,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion boasts 10 bedrooms, bay views, hiking trails, and a ballroom. Musk bought it for $US23.4 ($AU32) million in June 2017 and listed it on Zillow in 2020 for $US35 ($AU48) million.
But Musk appeared to have trouble offloading the home. He pulled it off the market more than once, and in October 2021, he reduced the price to $US32 ($AU44) million. But by November, Musk appeared to find a buyer for the home, though the offer is listed as “contingent,” meaning Musk is still negotiating the conditions of the sale.
Taylor Nicole Rogers contributed to an earlier version of this story.