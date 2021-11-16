Elon Musk is close to selling his final California mansion. Take a look at the $100 million real estate portfolio he’s been offloading since vowing to ‘own no house.’

Elon Musk has built a $US279 ($AU381) billion fortune as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and is currently the richest person in the world. Elon Musk. Susan Walsh/AP Source: Insider

Musk and the companies affiliated with him have owned at least seven residences collectively worth over $US100 ($AU137) million, mostly in the Los Angeles area. Bel-Air. Sundry Photography/Shutterstock Source: Insider

But in May 2020, Musk tweeted that he planned to offload that real estate portfolio, vowing to “own no house.” He’s since relocated to Texas, where he reportedly lives in a $US50,000 ($AU68,354) prefab home. A photo shared with Insider appears to show Boxabl delivering a Casita to SpaceX. Jorge Ramirez 9:44 Elon Musk/Twitter Source: Insider,

But up until last year, Musk had an expansive real estate portfolio. He bought his first piece of Bel Air real estate in late 2012 for $US17 ($AU23) million after renting the colonial-style mansion for two years and living there with his sons. Los Angeles Times Source: Insider,

The house has 20,248 square feet of space divided into different wings and has a total of seven bedrooms. It also has a two-story library. An office space in one of Musk’s Bel Air homes. Sotheby’s International Realty The Wall Street Journal Source: Variety

The backyard has a pool … Source: Insider

… a tennis court … Source: Insider

… and a view of the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club. There’s also a gym and a wine cellar. Source: Insider

Musk reportedly sold the home in June 2020 for $US29 ($AU40) million. The buyer was Chinese billionaire William Ding, the founder and CEO of online gaming firm NetEase, The Wall Street Journal reported. Source: Reuters

Musk bought a $US6.75 ($AU9) million home on the same street in October 2013. Source: Insider

Actor Gene Wilder lived in the 2,756-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home for over 30 years, until 2007. The backyard of this home, once owned by Gene Wilder, also overlooks the Bel Air Country Club. Trulia.com The Wall Street Journal Source: Insider

Musk used the house as a private school for his children. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, the billionaire CEO described it as “like a little schoolhouse on the prairie, except in Bel Air on a golf course.” The pool area of the home Musk once used as a private school for his children. Trulia.com Vogue Source: Variety

Musk put the home on the market for $US9.5 ($AU13) million in May 2020, but made one stipulation: Whoever purchased Wilder’s estate could not tear it down or remove its “soul.” The home’s gate as seen from Google Street View. Google Maps Source: Insider

Musk sold the house in October 2020 for $US7 ($AU10) million to an LLC managed by the screenwriter and producer Elizabeth Hunter, who is married to Wilder’s nephew, Variety reported at the time. Musk may even have even lent the couple $US6.7 ($AU9) million to help pay for the home. Variety Source: Insider

In 2015 and 2016, Musk purchased two more Bel Air mansions: another ranch house for $US20 ($AU27) million and an unfinished mansion for $US24.25 ($AU33) million, respectively. An aerial view of the unfinished Bel Air mansion Musk purchased in 2016. Google Maps Wall Street Journal Source: Variety

Musk had bought yet another Los Angeles mansion for $US4 ($AU5).3 ($AU6) million in July 2015, but apparently didn’t maintain it well. Neighbors told The Wall Street Journal that it didn’t appear anyone was living in this house full-time. Another aerial view of Bel Air. Musk’s home not pictured. Google Earth Source: The Wall Street Journal

Two years later, Musk reportedly bought another mansion in the same area. The property — a colonial-style, two-story home built with a white brick facade — is estimated to be worth $US4 ($AU5).2 ($AU6) million. These four homes were listed for a collective $US62.5 ($AU85) million on Zillow in May 2020 and sold about six months later. An aerial view of Bel Air. Musk’s home not pictured. Zillow, Los Angeles Times Source: Wall Street Journal

Musk also previously owned this “boomerang-shaped house” in Brentwood, California, about 15 miles (24km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles with his ex-wife, Talulah Riley. The couple paid just under $US3.7 ($AU5) million for it in 2014, per Variety. He sold the house for $US4 ($AU5) million in August 2019. Dirt, Insider Source: Insider

But Musk’s properties aren’t limited to the LA area — his final California home is in the San Francisco Bay Area, not far from Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory. Tesla’s Fremont factory. David Butow/Corbis News via Getty Images Source: Insider

Located in the ritzy Bay Area suburb of Hillsborough, the 100-year-old, 16,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion boasts 10 bedrooms, bay views, hiking trails, and a ballroom. Musk bought it for $US23.4 ($AU32) million in June 2017 and listed it on Zillow in 2020 for $US35 ($AU48) million. A map showing the location of Hillsborough, California. Musk’s home not pictured. Google Maps Source: The Wall Street Journal