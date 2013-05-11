It Sounds Like Mark Zuckerberg's Immigration Lobbying Group Is Falling Apart

CREDO MobileLast weekend, we described how the lobbying group organised by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to promote immigration reform had been caught supporting politicians who trash President Obama and Obamacare and support oil drilling in the Alaska wilderness.



Although this behaviour was described as business as usual in Washington–if you want to get something done, you just bribe Senators and Congress-people to vote for it–some of the donors to Zuckerberg’s lobbying group, FWD.us, may not have seen it that way.

The way they might have seen it was that their money was being used to support policies and politicians that they disagreed with.

Then, this week, the Sierra Club, Move.org, and other organisations announced that they would be pulling their advertising from Facebook as a result of the lobbying group’s tactics.

And now, Kara Swisher of All Things D reports, two influential Silicon Valley supporters of FWD.us, Tesla founder Elon Musk and Yammer founder David Sacks, have withdrawn their support.

So far, FWD.us’s attempts to defend itself have fallen on deaf ears.

And it seems that, however well-intentioned the lobbying effort might have been, it is beginning to fall apart.

