Elon Musk said in a leaked email to Tesla employees that delivering cars and installing solar roofs are his top priorities for the end of the year

Mark Brake / Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Fulfilling customer orders and installing more solar products are Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s two biggest priorities for the electric-car maker for the end of this year, Musk said Wednesday in an internal email obtained by Business Insider. Electrek’s Fred Lambert first reported the contents of the email.

“The first is making sure all cars are delivered to their customers before end of year,” Musk said of his priorities for December. “The second, just as important, is that we immediately increase the rate of solar deployments by a significant degree.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has tended to increase the rate of vehicle deliveries at the end of a quarter, sometimes seeking help from employees who work outside of its sales and delivery division. In its third-quarter earnings letter, published in October, Tesla said it expected to set another quarterly delivery record during the final three months of this year. The company delivered 97,000 vehicles during the third quarter.

Sales of Tesla’s solar products, which include traditional solar panels and roof tiles with solar cells inside, have largely declined since Tesla acquired the solar company SolarCity in 2016, though they grew during the third quarter. The solar-roof tiles have been subject to significant delays during the past three years. Tesla introduced a standardised online ordering system for the solar panels this year, saying it would lower prices.

Read Musk’s full email:

Subject line: Tesla’s two most critical priorities for December

The first is making sure all cars are delivered to their customers before end of year.

The second, just as important, is that we immediately increase the rate of solar deployments by a significant degree.

Please send me a note directly 24/7 if I can do anything to help in these two regards.

Thanks,

Elon

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected]. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct message.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.