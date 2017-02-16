Elon Musk is reportedly investigating Tesla's Fremont plant after workers complained of conditions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is launching an investigation into Tesla’s Fremont plant, Gizmodo reported Tuesday.

Musk said the investigation was already in the works and that the results will be published at the end of the week. Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on other details about the investigation.

Tesla came under fire when Jose Moran, a Fremont factory worker, published a post outlining why employees were pushing to unionize, alleging that they were subject to injuries because the factory equipment wasn’t suited to their bodies. He also said workers routinely faced “excessive mandatory overtime.”

Musk called the allegations at the time “morally outrageous” and claimed Moran was hired by the United Auto Workers (UAW) to agitate for a union. The UAW denied that claim, stating that Moran and other Tesla employees have reached out about forming a union.

“Fremont production management was in poor shape and not able to scale about a year ago. I think we’ve made a lot of progress since then,” Musk told Gizmodo.

