Elon Musk just took a wild walk on an aeroplane wing

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his wife, Talulah Riley, are spending a casual Saturday walking on aeroplane wings.
In a photo posted to Instagram, Musk said he “went for a nice wing walk” today, adding “what could go wrong?”:
Riley and Musk were out with the Breitling Wingwalking team in Hampshire, England, according to comments Riley made. And, for the record, nothing went wrong.
The Breitling website advertises a wing-walking experience for £399, approximately $620, which includes the chance to fly at speeds of up to 130 mph.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.