Elon Musk just took a wild walk on an aeroplane wing

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his wife, Talulah Riley, are spending a casual Saturday walking on aeroplane wings.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Musk said he “went for a nice wing walk” today, adding “what could go wrong?”:

Went for a nice wing walk. What could possibly go wrong? Photo by my lovely wife @talulahrm A photo posted by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 8, 2015 at 9:22am PDT on

Aug 8, 2015 at 9:22am PDT

Riley and Musk were out with the Breitling Wingwalking team in Hampshire, England, according to comments Riley made. And, for the record, nothing went wrong.

The Breitling website advertises a wing-walking experience for £399, approximately $620, which includes the chance to fly at speeds of up to 130 mph.

I heart wing walking! #bestdayever A photo posted by Talulah Riley (@talulahrm) on Aug 8, 2015 at 9:29am PDT on

Aug 8, 2015 at 9:29am PDT

Here’s what it looks like when they’re flying around so fast:

Here I am, wing walking! #wingwalking A video posted by Talulah Riley (@talulahrm) on Aug 8, 2015 at 9:03am PDT on

Aug 8, 2015 at 9:03am PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.