Elon Musk just revealed the biggest problem with the Model X

It’s no secret that the launch of Tesla’s Model X was a big miss.

The electric car company originally promised to launch the electric SUV sometime in 2014, but production delays pushed deliveries back by almost two years.

Tesla finally began delivering its first batch of Model X’s in October of last year, but newer orders aren’t expected to get to owners until later this year.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk was asked why the launch went so wrong, to which he had a great response: The company simply made the Model X too great.

“The mistake we made with the Model X, which I really think we have taken to heart at Tesla, is that we put too many new features and technologies, too many great things all at once into a product. In retrospect, it would have been a better decision to do fewer things with the first version of the Model X and then roll in capabilities, and features, and new technologies over time, in subsequent years,” Musk said. “So I do think there is some hubris there with the X.”

“The net result, however, is the Model X is an amazing car. I honestly think it is the best car ever. I’m not sure anyone is going to make a car like this again. I’m not sure Tesla would make a car like this again,” he added.

That’s right, the biggest problem with the Model X is that it’s just too good.

While Musk’s comments regarding the SUV are no doubt biased, the Model X is rather impressive.

Besides its futuristic Falcon Wing doors, the car also comes with the hardware to support Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced semi-autonomous driving system, and an anti-filtration system with a “bioweapon defense mode.”

It also gets 250 miles per charge, can fit seven passengers, and can go from zero to 60 in just 3.2 seconds in “Ludicrous Mode.”

“I’m not sure anyone should have made this car,” Musk said at a press conference in October. “There are so many more features and difficult to build parts on [the Model X] than it is necessary for us to sell the cars.”

