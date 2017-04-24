Elon Musk just had a night out on the Gold Coast with actress Amber Heard

The Fixer. Picture: Getty Images

Tesla boss Elon Musk is in Australia, and he’s definitely more than “romantically linked” to actress Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife returned to Australia last week for the first time since last year’s infamous “Pistol and Boo” saga, and will spend six months shooting the new Aquaman movie.

Musk has been seen out with Heard on a couple of occasions lately, and just this morning posted a pic of themselves at the Gold Coast’s Moo Moo Wine Bar and Grill:

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Note the lipstick.

Heard followed up with her own observation – “cheeky”.

Before adding her own version of events:

TMZ first reported on Musk’s dash to Australia, noting the pair went ziplining together in the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the weekend, joined by two of Musk’s six sons.

Musk has been married three times. Two of his marriages were to British actress Talulah Riley, but the pair divorced again in March last year.

