Elon Musk just announced 'Ludicrous Mode'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is holding a press conference on Friday. He announced the introduction of “Ludicrous Mode” for the high performance variant of the Model S.

In Ludicrous Mode, Tesla claims the upgraded Model S will be able to 0-60 in just 2.8 seconds — down from 3.2 seconds in insane mode.

According to Tesla, the upgraded S will be able to run the quarter miles in 10.9 seconds and reach 155 mph in 22% less time.

