Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, the chairman at SolarCity, the man behind the Hyperloop and the father of five children. We asked Musk to explain how he does it all, and what his day-to-day responsibilities are at his companies. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.