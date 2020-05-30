Watch Elon Musk and Jay Leno drive the Cybertruck through a tunnel beneath SpaceX's headquarters

Jay Leno, talk show host and car enthusiast, drove Tesla’s Cybertruck through The Boring Company’s tunnel with Elon Musk on the latest episode of the CNBC show “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

During the episode, Musk stood on the back of the truck’s retractable bed cover to show how sturdy it is.

Musk also said the production version of the Cybertruck would be 5% smaller, but it would look essentially the same.

It’s not every day you get to ride in a Tesla Cybertruck with Elon Musk through a tunnel under the SpaceX headquarters, but in a recent episode of CNBC’s show “Jay Leno’s Garage,” the talk show host did just that.

Leno, a car enthusiast who owns nearly 150 cars, some worth as much as $US12 million, got to drive a Tesla Cybertruck prototype through the streets of Los Angeles with Elon Musk riding in the passenger side.

But before Leno and Musk hit the road, Musk showed how hardy the Cybertruck can be by standing on the truck’s retractable bed covering.

“If you want to mount a missile launcher or something you can do that,” Musk said before jumping onto the back of the vehicle. The stunt, unlike the failed stone-toss spectacle during the Cybertruck’s reveal that resulted in a shattered window, went off without any problems.

“We want to be a leader in apocalypse technology,” Musk joked, after explaining the choice to make the truck out of steel that can withstand a handgun.

Musk also confirmed earlier statements that the production vehicle would be slightly smaller than the show car he first revealed to the public and the prototype shown to Leno. The entire vehicle will be made 5% smaller so that it can fit inside a traditional garage.

Leno and Musk then cruised up to SpaceX headquarters and drove through The Boring Company test tunnel, which is more than a mile long and requires driving into an elevator to exit the tunnel.

Watch the full episode here:

