Elon Musk is worried about flying cars -- but it's too late!

Matthew DeBord
Elon MuskBill Pugliano / Getty

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks we need to consider the pros and cons of flying cars.

On Sunday, he told Neil deGrasse Tyson that “[i]f there are flying cars, then well obviously you have added this additional dimension where a car could potentially fall on your head and would be susceptible to weather,” Inc. reported.

On Tuesday, Musk took to Twitter to refine his point of view on flying cars. The short version is that he’s interested in flying cars but prefers the idea of tunnels:

But here’s the thing: The age of the flying car is upon us! Several companies, including an American one called Terrafugia, are aiming to bring “roadable aeroplanes” — planes that can driver — to market over the next few years.

In Terrafugia case, the flying cars are already being test flown, and deposits are being taken.

So it’s too late, Elon! The flying cars have arrived.

Terrafugia TransitionScreenshot via TerrafugiaThe Terrafugia Transition.

