Elon Musk is worried about flying cars -- but it's too late!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks we need to consider the pros and cons of flying cars.

On Sunday, he told Neil deGrasse Tyson that “[i]f there are flying cars, then well obviously you have added this additional dimension where a car could potentially fall on your head and would be susceptible to weather,” Inc. reported.

On Tuesday, Musk took to Twitter to refine his point of view on flying cars. The short version is that he’s interested in flying cars but prefers the idea of tunnels:

Contrary to press reports, I'm not against flying cars. Just said it was important to consider both pros and cons. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2015

Flying car pros: travel in 3D fast. Cons: risk of car falling on head much greater, noisy, grounded in bad weather — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2015

Reasons I like tunnels: you still travel in 3D fast, but immune to weather, quiet and no risk cars fall on your head — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2015

Right move is try both tunnels and flying cars. Otherwise, having 2D streets and 3D buildings means bad traffic forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2015

But here’s the thing: The age of the flying car is upon us! Several companies, including an American one called Terrafugia, are aiming to bring “roadable aeroplanes” — planes that can driver — to market over the next few years.

In Terrafugia case, the flying cars are already being test flown, and deposits are being taken.

So it’s too late, Elon! The flying cars have arrived.

