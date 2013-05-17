29 Reasons Why Elon Musk Is The Most Badass CEO In America

Tesla Motors is riding high right now. It smashed earnings and revenue expectations last week, and just earned the best Consumer Reports score ever for its all-electric Model S sedan.
At the helm is CEO Elon Musk, the South African self-made billionaire who is also the CEO of private space venture SpaceX, the chairman of sustainable energy company SolarCity, and the father of five young boys.
Musk is the inspiration for the Tony Stark character of the “Iron Man” movies. He knows how to have a good time when he’s on top, and doesn’t hold back when he’s criticised.
Elon Musk is America’s most badass CEO, and these photos prove it.
Elon Musk is the American dream. Born in South Africa, Musk moved to Canada and then the United States. He has B.S. in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1995.
Musk's first big success was PayPal, which he helped create. eBay bought the company for $1.5 billion in 2002.
After making a fortune selling PayPal, he didn't just quit to take things easy, he launched A PRIVATE SPACE COMPANY.
He hangs out with his younger brother Kimbal (right), a co-founder of nutritious food non-profit The Kitchen Community.
He shared a laugh with California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, at a press conference announcing Toyota would take a $50 million stake in Tesla.
Look at the grin on the Toyota CEO's face when he's sitting in a Tesla Roadster given to him by Musk.
On June 14, 2012, Musk celebrated the first successful mission by a private space company to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.
The next day, he spoke at the commencement ceremony at the California Institute of Technology. Students probably actually listened.
As CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Musk splits his time between the Tesla office in Palo Alto and the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
When he got annoyed with terrible traffic on California's I-405, he contributed $50,000 to an advocacy group working to improve the freeway.
He goes to war against the media: When the New York Times ran a bad review of the Model S in February, Musk produced data from the test drive and said the article was 'fake.'
People are always interested in what he has to say. He spoke at South by Southwest in Austin this year.
He knows how the celebrate a victory — here he is at the Tesla factory when it started delivering the Model S.
