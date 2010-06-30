ELON MUSK IS SAVED!

Henry Blodget
Tesla Elon Musk DrivingYeah, baby! I’m back!!!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently went broke. Cash broke, that is.  He had plenty of stock in his companies.

And now he’s not broke anymore!

Elon sold about 1 million shares at $17 a share last night, so now he’s sitting on $17 million.  Sure, he has some taxes to pay, but that should still cover his expenses for a few months.

And his remaining 28 million shares of Tesla are now valued $504 million.

So no more crying for Elon!

