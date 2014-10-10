Here Comes Elon Musk's Big Reveal Of The Tesla 'D'

Very soon — assuming everything is more or less on schedule — Tesla CEO Elon Musk will unveil whatever the Tesla “D” is, along with whatever the “something else” was in his cryptic tweet from last week.

Business Insider is following the announcement, although Tesla isn’t streaming the event, which will take place at SpaceX’s HQ south of Los Angeles. It’s happening at 7 p.m. Pacific Time, 10 p.m. Eastern.

Check out the live blog below for updates on what “D” could be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.