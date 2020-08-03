Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed they were built by aliens

Reuters/Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) and the Pyramids of Giza, in Egypt.

A top government official from Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed that the historical landmark was built by aliens.

On Friday, the Tesla CEO seemed to support a common conspiracy theory by tweeting: “Aliens built the pyramids obv.”

His tweet prompted the country’s Minister of International Co-operation to respond, writing on Twitter: “I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of Egypt’s top government officials has invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after the Tesla CEO claimed that the historical landmark was built by aliens.

On Friday, Musk seemed to support the conspiracy theory that aliens built the famous site, after tweeting: “Aliens built the pyramids obv.” His tweet got more than 500,000 likes.

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

This prompted Egypt’s Minister of International Co-operation, Rania al-Mashat, to personally invite the Tesla CEO to the country to see the pyramids for himself and learn about their history.

On Saturday, Al-Mashat tweeted: “I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders.”

“Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you,” she added.

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you ????. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

The Tesla CEO did later follow up his tweet with another link to a BBC article which detailed the lives of the ancient pyramid builders, saying: “This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done,” he wrote.

But his tweet prompted more than one public figure to speak out in Egypt.

Egyptian archaeologist, Zahi Hawass, who was responsible for discovering the tombs of the pyramid builders at Giza, said Musk’s argument was a “complete hallucination,” according to the BBC.

“I found the tombs of the pyramid builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves,” Hawass was cited saying inEgyptToday.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is one of the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Standing at more than 450ft (137m) tall, it still remains largely intact.

The idea that aliens built the pyramids is part of the unfounded “ancient astronauts theory” which claims intelligent extraterrestrial beings visited Earth and in prehistoric times and built famous historical landmarks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.