Elon Musk: I'm Not Dating Cameron Diaz

Friday morning on CNBC, billionaire Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shot down rumours that he’s dating actress Cameron Diaz.



The New York Post reported Thursday that the two had “gotten close” after Diaz bought a Tesla Model S EV electric sports car. Sources told the Post that Musk has been travelling to LA frequently to visit Diaz.

Musk said on air that he’s not dating the celebrity. He told CNBC, “I don’t know where people got that from.”

CNBC live-blogged the “Squawk on the Street” interview, if you’re interested in checking out what else Musk said on the show.

