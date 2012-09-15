ELON MUSK: I'd Like A Girlfriend, But I Only Want To Spend 10 Hours A Week With Her

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is one of the hardest working people in the world.He’s the CEO of two world-changing companies: Electric car company Tesla and Space-exploration company SpaceX. In his free time he’s on the board of solar-installation company Solar City. On the side he produces movies. He has five children from two previous marriages.



So, he’s busy. But, busy people shouldn’t be lonely people, too.

In a big profile at BusinessWeek, Musk says he would like find a girlfriend for himself. The only problem? Finding time.

“I think the time allocated to the businesses and the kids is going fine,” Musk tells Bloomberg BusinessWeek reporter Ashlee Vance. “I would like to allocate more time to dating, though. I need to find a girlfriend. How much time does a woman want a week? Maybe 10 hours?”

