Elon Musk Built A Device To Execute The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge That Required A Tree, Ropes, And His Five Sons

Rob Wile

Last week, Bill Gates challenged Tesla CEO Elon Musk to take the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” the fundraising effort that has now raised more than $US13 million for ALS research

Predictably, Musk was not content to simply have someone dump a cooler over his head. 

Instead, he suspended five buckets from a tree, then tied ropes to each to be pulled by his five sons.

Check it out.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares appeared to be little changed in response to Musk’s announcement late Friday that the extension of warranties on Model S vehicles would impact earnings. Shares were flat Monday afternoon.

