ELON MUSK: I Will Announce The Hyperloop At 1:30 Pacific

Elon Musk will release his plans for the “Hyperloop,” a super fast form of transportation this afternoon at 1:30 Pacific time.

In a tweet, he teased that he was up all night, with others, putting the final touches on the plan. We’ll have full coverage of the Hyperloop as soon as it’s announced.

For the most part, the Hyperloop is a mystery.

Musk has teased it by saying it will be able to get people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes. He described it as a “cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table.”

He will not build the Hyperloop himself. He’s going to released the design and hope someone else does it.

Pulled all nighter working on Hyperloop (as did others). Hopefully not too many mistakes. Will publish link at 1:30 PDT.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2013

Here’s another little detail from Alex Weprin:

Scoop: SpaceX has filed trademark application for “Hyperloop.” “Transportation of passengers and goods in tubes” pic.twitter.com/Gsu2Zqkg1q

— Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) August 12, 2013

