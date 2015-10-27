A test track for Elon Musk's Hyperloop will begin construction in 'two to three weeks'

A prototype for Elon Musk’s high-speed transportation network will reportedly begin construction in “two to three weeks.”

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, one of the companies pursuing Musk’s open source Hyperloop project, attended a Transport to the Future event in London last week where it told design magazine Dezeen that the prototype was on its way.

According to Bibop Gabriele Gresta, chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, the test track will cover a five-mile stretch in Quay Valley in California. It’s expected to take 32 months to complete and cost roughly $US150 million.

When completed, Gresta says it will be able to transport 10 million passengers during the testing process. He told Dezeen “it is the closest thing to teletransportation… it will completely change humanity.”

Hyper loop Transportation Technologies will essentially be building large elevated tubes filled with vacuums and magnets, as well as computer-automated “capsules” that can achieve speeds up to 760 miles per hour — pretty close to the speed of sound. That said, the capsules will only travel that fast when they’re empty; the company says it will transport passengers at speeds up to 160 miles per hour.

“You can substitute the entire flight industry from Los Angeles to San Francisco with one tube, four times,” Gresta told Dezeen. “Now if this will not disrupt the air industry I don’t know what will.”

Learn more about the forthcoming Hyperloop prototype over at Dezeen.

