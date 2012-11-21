Elon Musk: I'm Going To Put Humans On Mars In 12 Years

In a chat with the BBC’s science correspondent Jonathan Amos, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he aims to put a human on Mars within 15 years. Here’s the quote:



“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to send our first person to Mars in the 10 to 15 year time frame… so if we take the middle of that, that’s probably around 12 years,” he said in the interview (starts at 2:25). “We can’t wait too long because I don’t want to be so old that I can’t go.”

He also disses the European Space Agency’s rockets: “Ariane 5 has no chance … there’s really no way for that vehicle to compete with Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy.”

Watch the video below:



